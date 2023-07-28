Woman in custody after man stabbed, critically hurt in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 36-year-old man is critically hurt after being stabbed by a woman in the South Shore neighborhood Friday morning.

The incident happened around 3:08 a.m. in the 2500 block of East 76th Street.

Chicago police say the victim was located inside a residence with a stab wound to the abdomen. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The woman was placed into custody at the scene.

Charges are pending.

Police said the incident was domestic-related.