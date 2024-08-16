Man stabbed, robbed by pair during argument in Chicago's Loop

Man stabbed, robbed by pair during argument in the Loop

Man stabbed, robbed by pair during argument in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was robbed and stabbed Thursday night in the Loop.

The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 10-100 block of North Dearborn Street.

Chicago police say a 46-year-old man got into an argument with a man and woman when she stabbed the 46-year-old in the back, causing him to drop his things.

The other man scooped up those belongings, and both he and the woman ran away.

The victim was taken by fire crews to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

As of Friday, no one is in custody.

Area 3 detectives were investigating.