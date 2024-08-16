Watch CBS News
Local News

Man stabbed, robbed by pair during argument in Chicago's Loop

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Man stabbed, robbed by pair during argument in the Loop
Man stabbed, robbed by pair during argument in the Loop 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) —  A man was robbed and stabbed Thursday night in the Loop.

The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 10-100 block of North Dearborn Street.

Chicago police say a 46-year-old man got into an argument with a man and woman when she stabbed the 46-year-old in the back, causing him to drop his things. 

The other man scooped up those belongings, and both he and the woman ran away.

The victim was taken by fire crews to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

As of Friday, no one is in custody. 

Area 3 detectives were investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.