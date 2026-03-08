Man stabbed during fight in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood

A man was stabbed during a fight at a business in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood early Sunday.

Police said at 7:05 a.m., a 32-year-old man was inside a business in the 3900 block of West Lawrence Avenue, when he got into a fight with another man who took out a sharp object and stabbed him multiple times in the back and head, causing lacerations.

The attacker fled the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital in good condition, police said.

A Citizen app alert indicated that the stabbing took place at an after-hours bar, name unspecified, but this was not confirmed by police Sundy morning.

The 3900 block of West Lawrence Avenue, between Springfield Avenue and Pulaski Road and bisected by Harding Avenue, is also known as the home of the famous Admiral Theatre strip club — as well as an assortment of wholesale distribution stores, a few restaurants, a lounge, a bakery, a barbershop, and an adult store, among other businesses.

Scanner traffic indicated that the business where the stabbing took place was on the south side of Lawrence Avenue close to Pulaski Road, across the street from and west of the Admiral.

Grand Central Area detectives were investigating Sunday.