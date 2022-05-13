Watch CBS News
Man shot while driving in Edgewater

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A was shot while driving in Edgewater Friday morning. 

Police said a 27-year-old man was driving in the 1100 block of W. Glenlake Avenue just before 3:40 a.m. when shots were fired from another vehicle. 

The victim drove off and hit a parked car at Wilson Avenue and Sheridan Road. 

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder. 

No arrests have been made. 

