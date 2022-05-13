Man shot while driving in Edgewater

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A was shot while driving in Edgewater Friday morning.

Police said a 27-year-old man was driving in the 1100 block of W. Glenlake Avenue just before 3:40 a.m. when shots were fired from another vehicle.

The victim drove off and hit a parked car at Wilson Avenue and Sheridan Road.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder.

No arrests have been made.