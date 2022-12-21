Man found shot to death on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead following a shooting on the city's South Side Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of East 48th Street around 11:41 a.m.

Police said the victim, 35, was found unresponsive outside after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the body and face.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspects fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.