Man shot to death during confrontation outside suburban Chicago bar, police say

A man is dead after a confrontation led to a shooting early Sunday morning in south suburban Glenwood, according to police.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Chug a Lug Bar and Grill at 18409 S. Halsted St.

Officers arrived and found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot and began to render aid to the victim.

The victim died from his injuries, police said. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Preliminary information indicated that a confrontation happened outside of the businesses between the victim and another group as the victim and his companions were attempting to leave—leading to the shooting. The suspects drove away from the scene.

The bar, in a statement, said:

"We extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the victim during this incredibly difficult time. Our hearts are with them."

The bar also said they are "fully cooperating with the Glenwood Police Department in their ongoing investigation."

The Glenview Police Department and South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating.

Glenwood Mayor Ron Gardiner issued the following statement Sunday:

"This tragedy is unacceptable and has no place in our community or any other. One person's senseless decision has left the victim's family and friends devastated and we are keeping them in our thoughts during this incredibly difficult time. "I have spoken with the business owners and know this was an isolated incident outside of their restaurant, but that they are committed to building upon their security protocols and ensuring the continued safety of all who visit their business. "Still, we can all do more. "That is why, as president of the South Suburban Mayors and Managers Association, I will be organizing a south suburban summit on gun violence and ways we can work together to prevent any other families from experiencing such a tragic loss. "It is my hope that those involved in this incident will come forward and accept responsibility for their actions, and that those with any information will contact the Glenwood Police Department."