Man hospitalized after being shot at Chicago northwest suburban motel, police say

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS (CBS) — Police are searching for the suspects who shot a man Friday night at a motel in Arlington Heights.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. at the Red Roof Inn at 22 W. Algonquin Road.

Arlington Heights police and fire crews responded to the motel after a guest services employee called to report that someone entered the lobby bleeding after being shot.

Preliminary information indicated several people knocked on the second-floor door of a room and confronted two sleeping occupants, including the man, who exited the room and was shot by one of the aggressors, according to police.

Four of those suspects fled the area in a white sedan.

The victim ran to the motel's office and asked the clerk to call 911. The other occupant also ran to the office for safety.

First responders arrived and found the victim unresponsive and began lifesaving efforts. Once it was determined all suspects had fled and the scene was secure, paramedics moved up and continued advanced life support. They took the victim to a Level I trauma center where their condition was stabilized.

Officers from Buffalo Grove, Elk Grove Village, Inverness, and Palatine police departments responded to a request for assistance. Forensic technicians documented and collected items of evidentiary value, including multiple spent shell casings that were recovered adjacent to the victim's hotel room.

Detectives assigned to the case are interviewing witnesses and reviewing and evaluating both digital and physical evidence. They will also initiate the filing of legal process to further the investigation.

The scene has since been secured, and there is no threat to the surrounding area.

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing.