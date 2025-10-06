Man left in fair condition after being shot in downtown Chicago

A man was shot and wounded early Monday morning in downtown Chicago.

At 1:13 a.m., Chicago police were called to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for a walk-in patient who had self-transported there with a gunshot wound.

Police learned the 36-year-old man was on the sidewalk on Lake Street between Wabash and Michigan avenues when he heard a loud noise. He then realized he had been shot in the leg twice.

The victim was listed in fair condition at the hospital.

Crime scene tape was strung up on the north side of Lake Street, in front of the parking garage at 60 E. Lake St. Crime scene tape was also seen at the corner of Lake Street and Garland Court as police investigated.

As of Monday morning, no one was in custody, and Belmont Area detectives were investigating.