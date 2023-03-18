Chicago shooting: Man, 40, shot to death while outside in Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot and killed while standing outside in the Garfield Park neighborhood Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of North St. Louis Avenue around 10:35 p.m.

Witnesses say the 40-year-old victim was standing outside when an unidentified man exited an SUV and began shooting at the victim.

The victim fled the scene on foot and collapsed in an open field, in the 3500 block of West Walnut Street.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests were made.