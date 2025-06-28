Man, 32, fatally shot in chest in Bucktown neighborhood, police say

Man, 32, fatally shot near park in Bucktown neighborhood

A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in the Bucktown neighborhood.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Cortland Avenue, near Ehrler William Park.

Chicago police said the victim, a 32-year-old man, was found by fire crews unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

They took him to St. Mary's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

What led up to the shooting remains unclear.

No further information about the shooting was released. There is no one in custody.

Area 5 detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.