Man shot, killed in broad daylight on Chicago's West Side

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
A man was shot and killed on the street in the midday hours Wednesday in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood.

At 11:41 a.m., the man, believed to in his 30s, was walking in the 4100 block of West Adams Street when someone fired shots in his direction, police said.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The shooter fled west on Adams Street.

Harrison Area detectives were investigating.

