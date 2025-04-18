Man shot in leg overnight outside Englewood gas station, police say

Man shot in leg outside gas station in Englewood

Man shot in leg outside gas station in Englewood

Man shot in leg outside gas station in Englewood

Chicago police are searching for the gunman who shot a 45-year-old man outside of a gas station in Englewood overnight.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Halsted Street.

Police said the victim was found outside with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

As of Friday afternoon, one arrests were made

Area 1 detectives are investigating.