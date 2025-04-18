Watch CBS News
Man shot in leg overnight outside Englewood gas station, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Chicago police are searching for the gunman who shot a 45-year-old man outside of a gas station in Englewood overnight.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Halsted Street.

Police said the victim was found outside with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

As of Friday afternoon, one arrests were made

Area 1 detectives are investigating.

