Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot while fighting off would-be robbers on Chicago's West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Man shot in hand during attempted robbery on Chicago's West Side
Man shot in hand during attempted robbery on Chicago's West Side 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 22-year-old man was shot while trying to fight back during an attempted robbery on Chicago's West Side early Wednesday morning.

Chicago police said around 1 a.m., the victim was walking on the sidewalk in the 700 block of South Laramie Avenue when a black truck approached, and two people armed with handguns got out and demanded his belongings.

A fight ensued, and the victim was shot at multiple times by the would-be robbers, who then left the scene, police said.

The victim was self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the hand, according to police.

No one is in custody.

Area 4 detectives were investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

First published on June 19, 2024 / 7:19 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.