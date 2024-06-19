Man shot while fighting off would-be robbers on Chicago's West Side

Man shot in hand during attempted robbery on Chicago's West Side

Man shot in hand during attempted robbery on Chicago's West Side

Man shot in hand during attempted robbery on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 22-year-old man was shot while trying to fight back during an attempted robbery on Chicago's West Side early Wednesday morning.

Chicago police said around 1 a.m., the victim was walking on the sidewalk in the 700 block of South Laramie Avenue when a black truck approached, and two people armed with handguns got out and demanded his belongings.

A fight ensued, and the victim was shot at multiple times by the would-be robbers, who then left the scene, police said.

The victim was self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the hand, according to police.

No one is in custody.

Area 4 detectives were investigating.