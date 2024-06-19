Man shot while fighting off would-be robbers on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 22-year-old man was shot while trying to fight back during an attempted robbery on Chicago's West Side early Wednesday morning.
Chicago police said around 1 a.m., the victim was walking on the sidewalk in the 700 block of South Laramie Avenue when a black truck approached, and two people armed with handguns got out and demanded his belongings.
A fight ensued, and the victim was shot at multiple times by the would-be robbers, who then left the scene, police said.
The victim was self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the hand, according to police.
No one is in custody.
Area 4 detectives were investigating.