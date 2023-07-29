Watch CBS News
Suspect in custody after man shot during fight in South Shore

By Jeramie Bizzle

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in custody after shooting another man during an altercation in South Shore Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:28 a.m. in the 7700 Block of S. South Shore Dr.

Police said officers responded to a person shot and found a 27-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the arm and leg. The victim was transported to U of C where he is listed in critical condition.

The suspect, a 28-year-old man, was on the scene and was placed into custody.

A preliminary investigation indicated that there was a physical struggle between the men. A firearm was produced and discharged - striking the victim. The suspect also received lacerations and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.

