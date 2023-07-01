Victim dropped off at hospital after being shot during fight in River North
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 26-year-old man was critically hurt after being shot in the River North neighborhood early Saturday morning.
Chicago police say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m., in the 300 block of West Ontario Street.
Witnesses told police they saw a fight and then heard multiple gunshots.
The victim was dropped off at Northwestern Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in critical condition.
Police did recover a handgun on the scene of the shooting.
No one is in custody.
