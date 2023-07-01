Watch CBS News
Victim dropped off at hospital after being shot during fight in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 26-year-old man was critically hurt after being shot in the River North neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Chicago police say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m., in the 300 block of West Ontario Street.

Witnesses told police they saw a fight and then heard multiple gunshots.

The victim was dropped off at Northwestern Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in critical condition.

Police did recover a handgun on the scene of the shooting.

No one is in custody. 

July 1, 2023

