Man shot by woman during argument in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot while arguing with a woman in the South Shore neighborhood early Christmas morning.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 2500 block of East of 78th Street.

Chicago police said that the 43-year-old man was arguing with the woman when she pulled out a firearm and shot him in the hand.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

As of Wednesday, no arrests were made.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.

