Man in critical condition after being shot in car on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was fighting to survive Tuesday night after he was shot several times in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Police said the 39-year-old man was in a car in the 6000 block of South Prairie Avenue at 5:48 p.m., when he was struck by gunfire.

He was hit in the neck and shoulder and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

There was no one in custody Tuesday night in the shooting.