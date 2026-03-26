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Crime

Man shot, critically wounded in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

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A man was shot and critically wounded in broad daylight Thursday in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

At 11:31 a.m., a 26-year-old man was standing outside in the 3600 block of West Grand Avenue when someone got out of a car and fired shots at him, police said.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.

Police said the shooter fled in an unknown direction, and no one was in custody Thursday afternoon.

Harrison Area detectives are investigating.

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