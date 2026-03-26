Man shot, critically wounded in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood

A man was shot and critically wounded in broad daylight Thursday in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

At 11:31 a.m., a 26-year-old man was standing outside in the 3600 block of West Grand Avenue when someone got out of a car and fired shots at him, police said.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.

Police said the shooter fled in an unknown direction, and no one was in custody Thursday afternoon.

Harrison Area detectives are investigating.