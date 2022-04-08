Watch CBS News

Man shot, crashes into car in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is critically wounded after being shot while driving in the South Austin neighborhood Friday morning.

Around 10:28 a.m., the victim, 29, was driving in the 5200 block of West Chicago when an unknown offender began shooting. The victim was struck in the arm and shoulder before hitting a parked car, according to police.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating. 

