Man shot, crashes into car in South Austin
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is critically wounded after being shot while driving in the South Austin neighborhood Friday morning.
Around 10:28 a.m., the victim, 29, was driving in the 5200 block of West Chicago when an unknown offender began shooting. The victim was struck in the arm and shoulder before hitting a parked car, according to police.
The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
No other injuries were reported.
No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.
