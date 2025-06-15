Watch CBS News
Man shot while confronting would-be car thief in Portage Park

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
/ CBS Chicago

A man was shot while confronting someone attempting to break into his car on the city's Northwest Side.

It happened Saturday around 9:45 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Cornelia Avenue in the Portage Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said the 57-year-old victim saw an unknown man trying to gain entry into his car. As he approached on foot, the would-be thief pulled out a gun and fired shots at the victim.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg and was taken to Loyola Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

Area 5 detectives are investigating.

