Chicago police seek man who sexually abused 2 girls at Dearborn Park playground

Chicago police are searching for a man who sexually abused two girls at a playground in the Dearborn Park neighborhood.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 12000 block of South Plymouth Court.

Police said three female minors were at the playground at Jones Park. A short time later, the suspect approached one of the girls and grabbed her as she crawled on playground equipment.

The suspect then walked over and sat next to another girl, engaged in a short conversation, and briefly touched the minor in an inappropriate manner, police said.

The three girls then left the playground and were briefly followed by the suspect, who then fled northbound through the Plymouth Court tunnel.

The suspect was described as African American, between 60 and 70 years of age, with a bald head, grey or white facial hair, and missing teeth, but with at least one gold tooth remaining. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt bearing a white skeleton decal and blue jeans.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JJ290867.