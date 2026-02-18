Suspect sought in robbery of elderly man at CTA Blue Line station in Wicker Park

Chicago police are seeking to identify a man they said robbed an elderly passenger at a CTA Blue Line station in Wicker Park last weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday, just before 8:30 a.m. at the station located at 1200 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Police released images of the suspect, who they said approached the victim from behind and took the victim's wallet from his pants pocket by force.

The suspect is described as a Black man, between 30 and 40 years of age, standing between 5-feet-8 and 6 feet tall, between 160 and 180 pounds, with a thin mustache. He was last seen wearing a black-colored stocking hat, a dark jacket, a black shirt with a white "X" across the chest, ripped blue jeans, and black and white gym shoes

Suspect sought in robbery of elderly passenger at CTA Blue Line station in Wicker Park on Feb. 14. Chicago Police Department

Any information on the identity of the pictured individual can be forwarded to raymond.verta@chicagopolice.org or call Mass Transit detectives at 312-745-4447, using reference number JK149055.