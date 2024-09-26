Man killed in Chicago West Side drive-by shooting, police say

Man killed in drive-by shooting in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead following a shooting Wednesday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Le Moyne Street.

Chicago police said a 26-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk with another male when someone in a dark SUV fired shots.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital by fire crews with a gunshot wound to the chest and shoulder and later died.

As of Thursday, no arrests were made.

Area 5 detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.