Man killed in Chicago West Side drive-by shooting, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead following a shooting Wednesday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Le Moyne Street.

Chicago police said a 26-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk with another male when someone in a dark SUV fired shots.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital by fire crews with a gunshot wound to the chest and shoulder and later died.

As of Thursday, no arrests were made.

Area 5 detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. 

