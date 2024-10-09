Watch CBS News
Man killed while sitting inside car in Chicago West Side drive-by shooting

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 32-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning on the city's West Side.

Chicago police say just before 9:30 a.m., the man was sitting inside a car in the 500 block of North Pine Avenue when a silver sedan, possibly a Chevy Equinox, approached, and multiple people inside fired shots in his direction.

The offenders then fled southbound on Pine, police said.

The victim was taken to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshots throughout the body and later died.

As of Wednesday, no arrests were made.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.

