Man, 45, dies after being shot in face in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot in the face in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday morning.

Police said around 1:42 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired, in the 1700 block of West 45th Street.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, 45, laying on the street with a gunshot wound to the front left side of the face.

The victim was taken by Chicago Fire Department to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests were made.