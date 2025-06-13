Extensive Chicago street closures, parking restrictions this weekend for festivals, parades and protests

If you're trying to get around Chicago this weekend you may want to take the CTA; it's one of the city's busiest weekends so far this summer which means street closures across the neighborhoods and downtown.

While the "No Kings" protest in Daley Plaza is expected to bring thousands of people to the Loop, there are also nearly a dozen other major festivals, events and parades scheduled in neighborhoods across the city, and each of them comes with their own set of restrictions.

Likely the biggest draws will be for the Puerto Rican Festival and Puerto Rican People's Parade in Humboldt Park, the special Pope Leo XIV celebration at Rate Field, Taste of Randolph in the West Loop and Midsommarfest in Andersonville.

Puerto Rican festival and parade street closures

The Puerto Rican Festival runs Thursday through Sunday in Humboldt Park, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The festival is held at 2800 Division Street, at Mozart and Division, and stretches for several blocks. Division Street is closed where the festival is being held, and CTA buses will be rerouted around the area. The festival is most easily accessible via CTA on the #94 California and #70 Division buses, and is also walking distance from the #72 North route.

The Puerto Rican People's Parade steps off at noon Sunday on Division from Western to Sacramento. Expect street closures from the parade to impact the surrounding area.

Taste of Randolph street closures

Taste of Randolph is held Friday through Sunday in the West Loop, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The following road closures and parking restrictions are in effect through 6 a.m. Monday:

900-1200 blocks of W Randolph St: No parking with towing on both sides of the street, including the east and west bound service lanes.

100-200 blocks of N May St: No parking with towing on both sides of the street.

100-200 blocks of N Aberdeen St: No parking with towing on both sides of the street.

100-200 blocks of N Carpenter St: No parking with towing on both sides of the street.

100-200 blocks of N Morgan St: No parking with towing on both sides of the street.

100-200 blocks of N Sangamon St: No parking with towing on both sides of the street.

1200-1225 W Washington Blvd, June 13 at 6 a.m. - June 15 at 10 p.m.: Curb lane closure, no parking with towing

Chicago celebration of Pope Leo XIV at Rate Field

There are no formal street closures in place for the event celebrating the first Chicago-born pope, but the event is sold out and tens of thousands of people are expected to attend. Expect heavy traffic around Rate Field and in the surrounding neighborhood. People attending the celebration are strongly encouraged to use the CTA to get there. Rate Field is walking distance from the CTA Red Line Sox-35th station and the CTA Green Line 35th-Bronzeville-IIT station.

Andersonville Midsommarfest street closures

Andersonville's flagship festival, Midsommarfet, will be held Friday through Sunday, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 12 p.m. to 10 pm. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

It is held at 5400 N. Clark Street from Foster Avenue to Gregory, just north of Catalpa.

Catalpa is closed from Clark to Ashland and Balmoral is closed from Clark to the alley starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 12.

Starting at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the following streets were closed:

Clark Street from Foster to Gregory

East side of Farragut from Clark to alley

The East Berwyn East and West from Clark to alley

Summerdale East and West from Clark to alley

Balmoral East from Clark to alley

Rascher East from Clark to alley

Catalpa East from Clark to alley

All streets will reopen at 6 a.m. Monday.

Wells Street Art Festival street closures

Wells Street Art Festival is celebrating its 50th year this weekend in the city's Old Town neighborhood. The festival runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wells Street for six blocks between North Avenue and Division Street. The intersections at Scott, Goethe, Evergreen and Schiller as also part of the festival.

The following street closures and parking restrictions are in effect from noon Thursday, June 12 through 6 a.m. Monday:

1200-1600 blocks of N Wells St: No parking with towing on both sides of the street.

140 -224 W Schiller St: No parking with towing on both sides of the street.

200-300 blocks of W Evergreen St: No parking with towing on both sides of the street.

130-300 blocks of W Goethe St: No parking with towing on both sides of the street.

1250-1410 N North Park Ave: No parking with towing on both sides of the street.

200-300 blocks of W Scott St: No parking with towing on both sides of the street.

140-200 W Division St: North curb lane closure, no parking with towing on the north side of the street.

201-225 W North Ave: South curb land closure, no parking with towing on the south side of the street.

Old Town Art Fair street closures

Also in Old Town this weekend is the Old Town Art Fair, located at the Old Town Triangle Center at 1763 N. North Park Avenue. The fair held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The following street closures and parking restrictions are in effect from Friday at 6 a.m. through Monday at 1 p.m.:

N Orleans St, from Eugenie St to Willow St: No parking with towing on both sides of the street.

N Orleans St, from Wisconsin St to Menomonee St: No parking with towing on both sides of the street.

N North Park Ave, from Eugenie St to Menomonee St: No parking with towing on both sides of the street.

N Lincoln Park West, from Menomonee St to Wisconsin St: No parking with towing on both sides of the street.

W Menomonee St, from Sedgwick St to Wells St: No parking with towing on both sides of the street.

W Wisconsin St, from Sedgwick St to Lincoln Ave: No parking with towing on both sides of the street.

W Willow St, from Sedgwick St to Wells St: No parking with towing on both sides of the street.

N Sedgwick St, from 1845 to Wisconsin St: No parking on the east side of the street.

1900-1930 N Lincoln Ave: No parking with towing on the west side of the street.