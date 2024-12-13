Man hurt during shootout between car thieves, CCL holder on Chicago's South Side

Man wounded in shootout during attempted car burglary in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was seriously hurt during a shootout between would-be car thieves and a concealed carry license holder Thursday night in the city's Chatham neighborhood.

Chicago police said around 10:30 p.m., an unknown male was attempting to break into a vehicle in the 8700 block of South Dauphin Avenue when a man, 40, a resident and CCL holder, went outside and confronted the offender.

The offender became aware of the man and fled the scene on foot. Another unknown male exited a vehicle nearby and shot at the 40-year-old male, who then returned fire.

The second male offender returned to the vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

Further investigation revealed that a 23-year-old man who was near the scene was hit in the thigh by gunfire. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

As of Friday morning, there is no one in custody.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.