Man hospitalized following rollover crash on Chicago's Lower West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver was hospitalized Friday morning after a rollover crash on the city's Lower West Side.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. a.m. in the 2500 block of South Ashland Avenue.

Chicago police said a 24-year-old man was heading southbound in a Honda SUV when it struck a 2005 Ford sedan that had flipped over onto its roof.

The 24-year-old male was not hurt and refused EMS on the scene. The Ford driver, a 26-year-old man, was taken by fire crews to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No other injuries were reported.

No further information was immediately available.