Investigation underway after man found shot to death inside car on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed inside a car on the city's Southwest Side Friday morning.

The victim, a man who appeared to be in his 20s, was found unresponsive in the driver's seat of a parked car, in the 4400 block of South Hermitage Avenue around 4:39 a.m.

Police said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds around the body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported, and no arrests were made.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.