Man found shot to death in Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was found dead in Garfield Park Sunday night.

Police said, just after 11 p.m., a man, between 30 and 40 years old, was found with gunshot wounds in the 3500 block of West Congress Parkway.

A witness told officers the victim was shot by an unidentified man who then ran from the scene.

No arrests have been made.