Man found shot to death in Chicago South Side apartment stairwell, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found shot and killed at an apartment stairwell Wednesday night on the city's South Side.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Marshfield in Auburn Gresham.
Chicago police said someone found the 34-year-old man in the stairwell of an apartment complex with a gunshot wound to his chest. He died at the scene.
It's not clear what led to the shooting.
As of Thursday, no one is in custody.
Area 2 detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.