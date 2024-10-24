Watch CBS News
Man found shot to death in Chicago South Side apartment stairwell, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found shot and killed at an apartment stairwell Wednesday night on the city's South Side.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Marshfield in Auburn Gresham.

Chicago police said someone found the 34-year-old man in the stairwell of an apartment complex with a gunshot wound to his chest. He died at the scene.

It's not clear what led to the shooting.

As of Thursday, no one is in custody.

Area 2 detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. 

