Man found shot to death in Chicago South Side apartment stairwell, police say

Man found shot to death in Auburn Gresham apartment stairwell

Man found shot to death in Auburn Gresham apartment stairwell

Man found shot to death in Auburn Gresham apartment stairwell

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found shot and killed at an apartment stairwell Wednesday night on the city's South Side.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Marshfield in Auburn Gresham.

Chicago police said someone found the 34-year-old man in the stairwell of an apartment complex with a gunshot wound to his chest. He died at the scene.

It's not clear what led to the shooting.

As of Thursday, no one is in custody.

Area 2 detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.