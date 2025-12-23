Watch CBS News
Man found dead with gunshot wound in Chicago's Jeffery Manor neighborhood

Adam Harrington
A man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the back in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side Tuesday morning.

At 6:21 a.m., police were called to the 1600 block of East 95th Street, near Stony Island Avenue, where they found the man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the back.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody early Tuesday. Calumet Area detectives were investigating.

