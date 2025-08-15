Authorities investigating after man fatally shot overnight in Robbins, Illinois

A person is dead after an overnight shooting in south suburban Robbins.

For hours, police had this street blocked off, investigating a deadly shooting. They said they're speaking with witnesses and have been working to collect evidence to piece together exactly what happened.

Around 3:30 a.m., Robbins police said shots were fired on Maxy Court right off Claire Boulevard. Neighbors said they heard several shots from possibly two different guns.

Arriving officers found a Black male lying in the middle of the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he lived on the block where the shooting occurred.

A woman who is the cousin of the victim, who is in his early 20s, told CBS News Chicago what happened leading up to the shooting.

"I just heard that he had received a phone call, and he came outside and they were waiting for him," Carolyn Tarochione said. "So, and who we don't know anything yet who it was."

As of Friday, there is no one in custody. Police have not said whether they believe the shooting was a targeted or isolated incident.

They did, however, say crime in Robbins has been down for the past five years.

Although family members have identified the victim, his official identity has yet to be confirmed by the medical examiner.