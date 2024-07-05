Watch CBS News
Man, dog killed in crash on Bishop Ford Freeway, state police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and a dog were killed after a crash on the Bishop For Freeway Friday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-94 at 115th Street.

State police said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead. Police later confirmed a dog that was inside the vehicle also died.

Southbound lanes were closed at 115th for investigation. The lanes reopened around 9:45 a.m. 

No further information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

