1 man dead, another grazed in face after shooting on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead, and another was hurt following a shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue around 10:42 a.m.

Officers responded to a gunshot detection alert near the scene and found a 28-year-old man unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

A second unidentified male suffered a graze wound to the face and was uncooperative and refused medical treatment at the scene.

No one is in custody.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.