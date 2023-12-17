1 man dead, another grazed in face after shooting on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead, and another was hurt following a shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning.
The shooting happened in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue around 10:42 a.m.
Officers responded to a gunshot detection alert near the scene and found a 28-year-old man unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.
A second unidentified male suffered a graze wound to the face and was uncooperative and refused medical treatment at the scene.
No one is in custody.
Area 4 detectives are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.