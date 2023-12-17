Watch CBS News
1 man dead, another grazed in face after shooting on Chicago's West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead, and another was hurt following a shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue around 10:42 a.m.

Officers responded to a gunshot detection alert near the scene and found a 28-year-old man unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. 

A second unidentified male suffered a graze wound to the face and was uncooperative and refused medical treatment at the scene.

No one is in custody.

Area 4 detectives are investigating. 

First published on December 17, 2023 / 2:07 PM CST

