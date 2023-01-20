Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged with robbing girl, 17, in West Town

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with robbing a 17-year-old girl in the West Town neighborhood earlier this month.

Edgardo Negron, 29, was arrested by Chicago police on Thursday, in the 2800 block of West Division Street.  

He was identified as the offender who, on Jan. 3 around 1 p.m., forcefully took property from the girl, in the 900 block of North California Avenue.

Negron was placed into custody and charged with two felony counts of robbery and aggravated battery.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on January 20, 2023 / 9:52 AM

