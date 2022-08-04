Man charged with firing gun on Pace bus on Bishop Ford Freeway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with firing a gun on board a Pace bus on the Bishop Ford Freeway on Tuesday afternoon.

Illinois State Police said, around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to a report of a shooting on a bus on Interstate 94 near 130th Street.

During a fight on the bus, 33-year-old Anthony Bland fired a gun, but no one was injured.

A Route 353 Homewood Pace bus was later seen stopped on the outbound Bishop Ford just south of 115th Street, with the driver and passengers standing out front, as police investigated.

Bland was arrested at the scene, and police said he was charged Wednesday with felony unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, felony reckless discharge of a firearm, and misdemeanor property damage.

Bland is being held without bail.