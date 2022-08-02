Watch CBS News
Police respond to call of gunman on Pace bus on Bishop Ford Freeway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police were called for a report of a gunman on a Pace bus on the Bishop Ford Freeway Tuesday afternoon.

A Route 353 Homewood Pace bus was stopped on the outbound Bishop Ford just south of 115th Street. As of 4:30 p.m., the bus was off on the right shoulder and the driver and passengers were standing out front.

Illinois State Police, the Illinois Department of Transportation, and the Chicago Fire Department were at the scene.

Meanwhile, the suspected gunman apparently exited the bus and ran toward 130th Street on the expressway.

The gunman was actively being sought as the afternoon rush began. The Bishop Ford remained open, but there was lots of congestion coming off the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Lanes may need to close later as state police investigate.

First published on August 2, 2022 / 4:46 PM

