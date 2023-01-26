Chicago man charged with arson in Uptown fire

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged with causing a fire inside a building in Uptown.

Police arrested Toma Smith, 49, at the scene, in the 700 block of West Lawrence Avenue on Tuesday.

He was described as the suspect who, moments earlier around 6:20 p.m., lit an incendiary object inside the building – causing the fire.

The suspect was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of aggravated arson.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.