Chicago man charged with shooting teen in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is arrested and charged after he shot a teenage boy in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

On Monday, police arrested Alexander Flores, 23, in the 1600 block of West 47th Street.

He was identified as the suspect who, just 40 minutes earlier, shot the 17-year-old victim on the same block.

Flores was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, and one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.