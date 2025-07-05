Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged with stealing car with baby in back seat on West Side

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle
A man was charged with stealing a vehicle with a 7-month-old child in the back seat on the city's West Side.

Jeremy Ochoa, 38, was arrested Thursday morning by Vehicular Hijacking Task Force members. He was charged with felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated kidnapping.

Chicago police said he was identified as the offender who, less than 2 hours earlier, took a vehicle from a 36-year-old woman and fled the scene with a 7-month-old girl still in the vehicle in the 1200 block of South Independence Boulevard in the city's Lawndale neighborhood.

The car was found a short time later near a church on the 800 block of West Roosevelt Road, and Ochoa was taken into custody.

The baby is in good condition and was taken to the University of Illinois at Chicago Hospital for observation.

Ochoa is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday. 

