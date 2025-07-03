Watch CBS News
Chicago police arrest man for stealing car with baby in back seat on West Side

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police said a man in custody after he allegedly stole a car with a baby in the back seat Thursday.

Police said a 36-year-old woman was standing near her car at a gas station in the 1200 block of South Independence Boulevard in the city's Lawndale neighborhood when a man got into her car and drove off.

Police said the victim's 7-month-old daughter was in the back seat of the car at the time.

Chicago police said they found the car a short time later and the 38-year-old man was taken into custody.

The baby is in good condition and was taken to the University of Illinois at Chicago Hospital for observation.

An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing and charges against the man in custody are pending.

