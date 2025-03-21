Man charged in stabbings that killed woman, critically hurt her 2 sons in Chicago to appear in court

The man arrested and charged in the deadly stabbing of a woman and kidnapping and stabbing of her two sons last month will make his first court appearance on Friday.

Marcus Bausley, 40, was taken into custody by Chicago police and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Task Force on Thursday around 11 a.m. in the 2200 block of North Main Street in Crown Point, Indiana.

He was charged with one felony count ­of first-degree murder, two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, two felony counts of aggravated kidnapping, two felony counts of aggravated battery to children under 13, and aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon.

What started as an Amber Alert became part of two other reported incidents leading to Bausley's arrest.

Mother found stabbed and killed in South Side apartment

The family of Teone Jones said around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, she was making dinner for her family at their home in the 7100 block of South Eberhart Avenue when sometime after, her boyfriend (Bausley), who is also the father of her 3-year-old son, stabbed her and her two oldest sons, 8 and 11, kidnapped them and left her behind.

It was Bausley's mother who arrived at the home and found Jones later that night, where she was still alive. The doors and windows were nailed shut.

Jones was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where she died.

Amber Alert issued for missing 8-year-old boy

The alert was issued for a missing 8-year-old boy during the early morning hours of Friday, Feb. 21, but was later canceled after he was found safe.

The boy was seen on video entering a gas station at 79th and Damen around 4 a.m. that morning.

Things took a turn after it was learned that an 11-year-old boy escaped the car the boys were kidnapped in and ran from house to house to get help in the Englewood neighborhood.

Police said both the 8-year-old and the 11-year-old were taken to Comer Children's Hospital hospital in critical condition. Their conditions have since stabilized, and both have undergone multiple surgeries for serious stab wounds all over their bodies.

Bausley was arrested in Indiana after a pursuit

Following a police pursuit on I-65 in Merrillville, Indiana, Bausley was arrested around 10 a.m.

A plate reader alerted officers of the vehicle he was driving, a silver 2022 Ford Escape mentioned in the alert. Minutes later, it was spotted on I-65 near U.S. 30 in Merriville. The Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter assisted in the pursuit.

After being boxed in by police, officers demanded for him to exit the vehicle. He refused while putting a knife to his neck, police said.

He was arrested and then taken to the hospital for evaluation for a neck wound.

Bausley will appear in court Friday.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

The video above is from a previous report.