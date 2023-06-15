Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged with armed robbery on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with robbing a 40-year-old man at gunpoint on the city's Southwest Side last month.

Brandon Harris, 25, was arrested Wednesday by the Great Lakes Regional Task Force, in the 7700 block of South Coles Avenue.

Harris was identified as the suspect who, around 1:30 a.m. on May 19, took property from the victim, in the 2700 block of West 79th Street in the Wrightwood neighborhood.

He was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

Harris is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday. 

