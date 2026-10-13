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Man charged with attempted murder in alleged shooting of teen boy in Little Village

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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A man was charged in connection with a shooting that injured a 17-year-old boy in Little Village last month.

Chicago police said Ricardo Valles, 27, from Chicago, was arrested and charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, and aggravated discharge of a firearm from an occupied vehicle.

Police said at 3:10 p.m. on Sept. 13, the 17-year-old boy was standing near the sidewalk in the 3800 block of West 30th Street when he heard gunshots in the area and felt pain as he was struck by gunfire.

The victim was shot in the back and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. 

It is unclear if the teen was the intended target.

Police said Valles was identified as the alleged shooter and was taken into custody on Monday.

Valles is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday.

Note: Chicago police originally reported the teen as 16 years old.

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