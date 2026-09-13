2 dead, 7 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, Chicago police say

At least two people were killed and seven others were injured in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Sunday.

The ages of the victims range from 15 to 37, according to Chicago police.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 22-year-old man was approached by an unknown group of individuals in the 4600 block of West Gladys Avenue just before 6:30 p.m., when an unknown suspect pulled out a handgun and fired multiple gunshots in the victim's direction. The offender fled in an unknown direction.

The victim suffered a single gunshot wound to his rear and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 1:44 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Greenwood Avenue, a 19-year-old man was walking northbound on the sidewalk when an unknown man approached on foot, pulled out a handgun and fired gunshots in the victim's direction. The victim was hit in his left thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The offender fled on foot, then entered a silver sedan and fled in an unknown direction.

At 4:34 p.m. in the 11500 block of South Halsted Street, a 33-year-old man got into an argument with an unknown group of individuals that turned into a fight. During the incident, an unknown suspect fired shots in the victim's direction. The victim was hit once in the chest and self-transported to Roseland Hospital in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead.



At 6:58 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Campbell Avenue, three victims, while standing outside, were approached by two unknown men inside a light-colored sedan, who fired multiple gunshots in the victims' direction. A 37-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her head, right hand, and left wrist. She was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition. A 15-year-old boy was hit in his neck and grazed in his chest and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. A 17-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to her right knee and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The offending vehicle fled southbound on Maplewood.

Shootings from Sunday

At 12:23 a.m. in the 600 block of North Pulaski Road, a 24-year-old man got into an argument with his girlfriend when an unknown man attempted to intervene. An argument then ensued between them. While the 24-year-old was attempting to walk away, the intervening man pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the rear and then fled the scene. The victim was treated by fire crews and taken to Mt. Sinai in fair condition.

At 1:51 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Randolph Street, a 29-year-old man was involved in a fight inside a business with another man that continued outside. At that time, both parties pulled out guns and shot at each other. The other man fled the scene. Responding officers saw the 29-year-old with injuries and he was identified as having fired a weapon. He was placed in custody and a handgun was recovered. He suffered gunshot graze wounds to both arms, his jaw, and abdomen. CFD personnel treated him and took him to Stroger Hospital in good condition. Charges are pending.

At 3:58 a.m. in the 4200 block of South Wentworth, a 22-year-old man was in a vehicle when two vehicles pulled alongside and multiple suspects from each vehicle began firing at the victim, who was seated in the driver's seat, before fleeing the scene. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and shoulder. He was treated by the CFD but was later pronounced dead.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in the above shootings.

Check back throughout the weekend for updates.