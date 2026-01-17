Chicago man charged September 2025 shooting of woman in Princeton Park

Chicago police charged a man they said shot a 57-year-old woman on the South Side back in September.

Johnathon Yarbrough, 23, was arrested on Thursday and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, and one felony count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

Police said he was identified as the suspect who allegedly, on Sept. 7, shot and seriously injured the victim in the 12400 block of South Stewart Avenue

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.

No further information was released.