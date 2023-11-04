Chicago man charged with murder in West Side shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged in connection to the shooting death of a 45-year-old man on the city's West Side in September.

Lamont Johnson, 39, was arrested on Thursday, in the 3300 block of West 16th Street in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Chicago police say he was identified as the offender who, on Sept. 29, shot and killed the victim on the same block.

Johnson was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing Saturday.

No further information was immediately available.