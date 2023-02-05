Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged with aggravated battery in West Side shooting

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged after shooting a woman in the South Austin neighborhood Friday morning.

Around 8:59 a.m., Chicago police arrested Robin Thompson, 33, in the 5300 block of West Madison Street.

He was identified as the person who shot and seriously wounded a 47-year-old woman at the same location moments earlier.               

Thompson was placed into custody and charged with aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.

No further information was available. 

