Chicago man charged with aggravated battery in West Side shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged after shooting a woman in the South Austin neighborhood Friday morning.
Around 8:59 a.m., Chicago police arrested Robin Thompson, 33, in the 5300 block of West Madison Street.
He was identified as the person who shot and seriously wounded a 47-year-old woman at the same location moments earlier.
Thompson was placed into custody and charged with aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.
He is scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.
No further information was available.
