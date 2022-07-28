Man charged in murder of Original Maxwell Street employee

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Bellwood man has been charged with the murder of an employee at the Original Maxwell Street restaurant on July 22.

Joseph Freeman, 47, has been charged with first degree murder and is expected in bond court Thursday.

Chicago Police say it was around 3 a.m. when the 30-year-old employee working beyond the service window was shot in the face. He later died at a nearby hospital.

Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan says the shooting may have stemmed from an argument earlier in the night.

That person, identified as Freeman, returned to the restaurant, located at 3801 W. Harrison St., and shot the employee.